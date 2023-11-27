Open Menu

U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Successful Completion Of 12-year, $44.6 Mln USAID-funded Municipal Services Program In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 09:18 PM

United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald A. Blome visited the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) office in Hayatabad here Monday to celebrate the successful completion of the USAID-funded Municipal Services Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a 12-year, $44.6 million effort

"Thanks to the project, today hundreds of thousands of residents of KP have better more reliable access to safe, clean, drinking water, waste management, and improved sanitation," said a press release.

The project’s accomplishments include the rehabilitation of 140 clean drinking water facilities serving 448,000 people, replacement of 25,700 meters of old and rusted water mains, ensuring clean, reliable water supply in 21 union councils, rehabilitated sewerage and drainage lines, which improve sanitation for 1.7 million people, more efficient solid waste collection and disposal besides improved municipal waste management services, including 575 vehicles and the establishment of a repair and maintenance workshop for waste management equipment.

“We should all be proud of the profound impact the Municipal Services Project has had on the lives of approximately 1.

9 million residents in Peshawar’s urban areas – improved hygiene conditions, reduced risk of urban flooding, and better environmental protection,” Ambassador Blome said.

“I’m grateful to the strong partnership between USAID and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – notably the Local Government Elections, and Rural Development Department – that made this program possible,” he added.

The Municipal Services Project in KP demonstrates the United States’ strong and enduring commitment to the Pakistani people to support their welfare and wellbeing, broad-based, sustainable economic development, and a secure and prosperous Pakistan.

Beyond the Municipal Services Project, the United States – through USAID – has partnered with the KP Government to reconstruct critical infrastructure damaged by natural and manmade disasters. USAID also supports initiatives focused on basic healthcare, women’s education, and economic opportunities throughout the province.

