US Ambassador Donald Blome Calls On Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Ambassador of the United Stated of America (USA) to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here, on Friday

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the US Ambassador and highlighted that both Pakistan and the United States have historic, long-standing, extensive and durable relations, said a press release.

Donald Blome expressed the same sentiments on bilateral relations between the two countries The finance minister apprised the US ambassador about the estimated losses faced by Pakistan due to recently devastated floods.

Whereas, the ambassador informed about his recent visit to flood affected areas in Pakistan and expressed sympathy on the enormous losses caused by floods.

Moreover, he apprised the finance minister on additional flood relief assistance to Pakistan by the US government in this time of crisis.

The finance minister appreciated the support of the United States for flood victims and mentioned that the US had always been a great support to Pakistan whenever it got hit by any calamity.

He further expressed the intention of the incumbent government to further augment the bilateral relations between both the countries in fields of economy, investment and trade.

The finance minister extended gratitude to the ambassador for his support to Pakistan.

