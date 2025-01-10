U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome To Return Home Country Today
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Upon completion of his diplomatic tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan for more then two years, Donald Blome is all set to return to home country on January 11, Saturday (today).
In his video message, Ambassador Blome reflected on the progress made during his three-year service, highlighting the shared challenges and successes that have strengthened the bond between the two nations.
“During my time as U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, we have worked with our Pakistani friends to enter a new chapter in our partnership,” he said.
Ambassador Blome praised the joint efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild after the devastating 2022 floods, and create opportunities through expanded access to healthcare, education, and technology.
From enjoying traditional chai and Qawwali performances to playing cricket, the Ambassador expressed his deep appreciation for Pakistan’s hospitality, calling Islamabad his “home away from home.”
Reflecting on his travels across the country, Ambassador Blome spoke of the vibrant culture of Lahore, the fertile fields of Punjab, and the entrepreneurial spirit of Karachi. “We’ve made expanding trade and investment our top priorities as Pakistan works to break free from debt and dependency,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of U.
S.-Pakistan collaboration in fostering innovation and economic growth.
Ambassador Blome also shared his admiration for Pakistan’s diverse landscapes and rich heritage, having traveled from Gwadar to Gilgit and explored the stunning peaks of the north and the historic sites of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Ambassador Blome is departing Pakistan on January 11, 2025. His transition comes as part of the normal U.S. Foreign Service rotation process. He has served as U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan since May 2022.
Under Ambassador Blome’s leadership, the U.S.-Pakistan relationship entered a new chapter focused on collaboration to meet shared goals and global challenges – partnering with Pakistan to promote economic growth and deepen the connections between the Pakistani and American people.
The Ambassador is immensely grateful for the warmth and hospitality he has experienced in every corner of Pakistan throughout his tenure.
As he signed off with a heartfelt “Phir Milein Ge,” the Ambassador expressed optimism for Pakistan’s future and pride in the progress achieved during his tenure.
Ambassador Blome’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter in U.S.-Pakistan relations, leaving behind a legacy of collaboration and mutual respect.
