UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador Donald Bloom Hopes To Strengthen Relations With Pakistan

Sameer Tahir Published June 14, 2022 | 11:56 AM

US Ambassador Donald Bloom hopes to strengthen relations with Pakistan

The US Envoy conveyed United States’ desire to enhance the ties with Pakistan on an economic level.

After nervy times due to the dismissal of Imran Khan’s government downfall, US Ambassador Donald Bloom emphasized his wish for the US to deepen ties with Pakistan on Tuesday.

Donald Bloom stated today at a gong-breaking event at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the year commemorates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Our priority remains to strengthen ties between the two countries,” Bloom said, who was assigned to his new office recently.

He is the first complete US ambassador who has been assigned to Pakistan’s Federal capital.

He shared his desire to have more American companies come to Pakistan to expand their businesses while helping out the local economy.

He further said that he is glad to have visited the Pakistani stock market and the city of Karachi for the first time.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Market

Recent Stories

Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank mark ..

Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank market

12 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official vis ..

FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official visit

39 minutes ago
 PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pa ..

PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pakistanis on board

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

3 hours ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.