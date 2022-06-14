US Ambassador Donald Bloom hopes to strengthen relations with Pakistan

The US Envoy conveyed United States’ desire to enhance the ties with Pakistan on an economic level.

After nervy times due to the dismissal of Imran Khan’s government downfall, US Ambassador Donald Bloom emphasized his wish for the US to deepen ties with Pakistan on Tuesday.

Donald Bloom stated today at a gong-breaking event at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the year commemorates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Our priority remains to strengthen ties between the two countries,” Bloom said, who was assigned to his new office recently.

He is the first complete US ambassador who has been assigned to Pakistan’s Federal capital.

He shared his desire to have more American companies come to Pakistan to expand their businesses while helping out the local economy.

He further said that he is glad to have visited the Pakistani stock market and the city of Karachi for the first time.