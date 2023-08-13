U.S. Ambassador felicitates people of Pakistan on 'Independence Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Sunday congratulated the people of Pakistan on its 76th Independence Day.

In his statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, the Ambassador said that the past year has been a testament to the strength of our relationship.

He said "We worked together on health, energy and climate to support the Pakistani people's recovery from last year's floods.

Looking forward, the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance is a transformative initiative between our two countries that will address environmental challenges, and create new jobs, industries and livelihoods for our people, he added.

The envoy further added that the United States and Pakistan will work to create a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future.

Youm-e-Azadi Mubarak! (Happy Independence Day)