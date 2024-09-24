US ambassador highlights strengths, benefits of US-Pakistan trade, investment relationship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome on Tuesday emphasized the benefits of private sector-led, equitable, sustainable economic growth, and the potential for increasing two-way trade and investment between the US and Pakistan.

In a meeting with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Sialkot Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he welcomed the opportunity to exchange views on Pakistan’s investment and business climate and discuss prospects for economic reform.

“The US is Pakistan’s largest export market globally, and Pakistan’s exports to the US have more than doubled over the last decade - a testament to the robust economic relationship we share,” Ambassador Blome said.

Underscoring the US commitment to promote entrepreneurship, Ambassador Blome and Consul General Kristin Hawkins also visited GharPar in Lahore, a Pakistani women-led business that’s redefining women’s economic empowerment.

The company participated in a US government funded entrepreneurship training programme in 2016, and also participated in the US Department of Commerce’s 2024 Select USA delegation from Pakistan. It plans to launch operations in the US in the next year.

“The US firmly believes that expanding opportunities for women entrepreneurs leads to more stable societies. When women entrepreneurs succeed, their families and communities benefit,” said Ambassador Blome.

In Pakistan and around the world, the US remains committed to promoting entrepreneurship to stimulate economic growth, create better quality jobs, and increase global economic security and prosperity.