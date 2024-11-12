US Ambassador Holds Interactive Session With Access Program Students In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) US Ambassador Donald Blome and US Consul General Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins held an interactive session with the students of US-sponsored English Access Scholarship Programs at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and University of education (UoE), Faisalabad Campus.
The interaction session was held in the main library of UAF where Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan and others were also present. The students shared their experiences of transformation and learning after joining the Access Program. Most of the students highlighted communication, leadership, inclusiveness, diversity, and life skills as key learning in the program. They also shared that Access Programs has remarkably improved their confidence and communication.
US Ambassador Donald Blome applauded the management and teachers of both institutions who tirelessly work hard for the growth of their students in the program. “These skills will help young Pakistanis become community leaders who contribute to a prosperous and proud future for Pakistan”, Ambassador Blome said.
He said that Access is about far more than just developing English-language proficiency. It develops future leaders by teaching leadership skills and fostering a sense of self-belief that extends beyond the classroom and into practical life. This program provides opportunity and hope to those who may have otherwise been overlooked or underserved. Since 2004, more than 27,000 Pakistani students have graduated from the Access program, he added.
Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan while lauding the steps being taken under the Access program said that the program will not only develop English language proficiency but also develop leadership skills.
He said that the skills acquired during the program would help them excel in every sphere of life.
He said that the university was taking all possible measures to hone God-given capabilities of the students and to ensure a bright future for a prosperous country.
