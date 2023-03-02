US ambassador, INL delegation calls on IGP KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A six-member delegation of the US Mission and Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) called on the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan at Central Police Office Peshawar on Thursday.

The delegation -- led by US Ambassador Donald A Blome -- comprised of Panfilo Marquez, US Consul General Peshawar Consulate, Ms lori J. Antolene, Director Nick Katsakis, Political-Economic Section Chief and Ahsan Ali, Programme Coordinator INL.

In the meeting, various activities launched by the INL regarding increasing the manpower capabilities of the KP police were discussed.

Police Chief Akhtar Hayat Khan informed the delegation about the training programme and scientific investigation provided to the police jawans, re-organization and up-gradation of counter-terrorism department to effectively combat terrorism and modern technology-based policing.

The IGP further informed that separate women's desks have been set up in most of the police stations of KP to exclusively hear and solve women's problems.

The head of the delegation appreciated the efforts of the KP police, especially the measures taken to combat terrorism and assured full cooperation to construct various buildings required for the police in the province and to equip the police with modern equipment and tools.

The IGP thanked the members of the delegation and reiterated his commitment that no efforts would be spared to bring quality policing to the province and come up to the attached expectations of the general public.

The IGP also presented special souvenirs and police shields to the members of the delegation.

Additional IGP CTD, DIG CTD and DIG Finance were also present on the occasion.