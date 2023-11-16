MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The first Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) of Punjab, which has been set up for provision of medico legal aid to victims of sexual abuse including women and children, opened at Nishtar Hospital here on Thursday.

US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom, caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr Javid Akram, ACS South Punjab, Saqib Zafar and UN Women representative for Pakistan, Sharmila Rasool jointly opened the Cell.

It aims at getting the victims justice from the courts based on the evidence of the case.

Addressing the inaugurating ceremony, US Envoy, Donald Bloom said that the establishment of the Cell in Multan was an important step towards justice for sexually abused women and children. He emphasized the protection of the rights of victims in the fight against the violence and paid tribute to the Punjab government and UN Women for establishing the ARCC.

Mr Bloom said that sexual violence was not a local issue but a global problem that required collective efforts to prevent it adding that the international community was united to deal with it and stands with the victims to get justice.

He said that it was the responsibility of the entire society to provide support to any victims.

He said that the ARCC would provide legal, medical and psychological support to the victims and it was the first cell in Punjab province and the second in Pakistan

The Cell has been set up in Gynae Ward of Nishtar Hospital in collaboration with Punjab Health Department, UN Women and the American Government. The Cell is part of the US-supported protection programme and will be functional round the clock, he added.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javid Akram said that the setting up of anti-rape crisis cell in Multan reflected the government's thinking regarding the importance of Southern Punjab. This Cell is an important milestone for the provision of justice and is proof of the government's ongoing war against sexual violence, he said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, . Sharmila Rasool, Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan highlighted the importance of the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell and said that this cell will form the basis of integrated services for victims of sexual abuse.

ACS South Punjab, Saqib Zafar also spoke on the occasion.

Nishtar Hospital officials and others attended the event.

APP/mjk

1625 hrs