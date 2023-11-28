U.S Ambassador participates in closing ceremony of $1.3 million sustainable farming project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald A. Blome Tuesday participated in a closing event of a five-year, $1.3 million U.S. Embassy-funded sustainable farming program.

The Alternative Livelihoods Options Project, which was implemented by food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) with the assistance of the KP government, has helped 3,700 farmers, including over 600 women, increase their incomes by imparting them improved agricultural practices and increasing their access to new, alternative crops, said a press release issued here.

The program’s achievements were far-reaching, the ambassador said, noting that it helped establish fruit orchards, vegetable gardens, greenhouses, and irrigation systems benefiting more than 25,000 people.

He also commended the 624 women leaders who participated in the project.

Ambassador Blome thanked Director General Khan, Secretary Marwat and the FAO for their assistance in carrying out the project.

After the ceremony, the ambassador met farmers who participated in the project and planted a tree at FAO premises.

Secretary, Agriculture Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Javed Marwat, Director General, Agricultural Extension Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jan Muhammad Khan and Head of Officer UN Food and Agriculture (FAO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farrukh Toirov, also spoke on the occasion.

