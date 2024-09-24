Open Menu

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy And Climate Action During Lahore Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, along with U.S. Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins, highlighted the U.S. government’s commitment to the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, aimed at tackling climate change, food security, and energy challenges during his visit to Lahore

Lahore (Pakistan Point News - 24 Sep, 2024) U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, along with U.S. Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins, highlighted the U.S. government’s commitment to the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, aimed at tackling climate change, food security, and energy challenges during his visit to Lahore. Ambassador Blome toured Zyp Technologies and emphasized, “Tackling global challenges, like climate change, demands creativity, strong partnerships, and diverse perspectives.” The United States has financially supported Zyp Technologies in its efforts to actively cut carbon emissions and fight air pollution by offering eco-friendly transportation solutions. The company’s innovative electric motorcycles are revolutionizing Pakistan’s transportation sector, driving it towards a more sustainable and innovative future.

While in Lahore, Ambassador Blome also visited Agrilift AI Private Limited, which has received U.

S. government support to attract investment to fund operations and research. AgriLift AI Private Limited precision farming technology exemplifies how innovative solutions can revolutionize agriculture. “This program is just one example of the U.S. government’s support in advancing agritech, improving crop yields, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in Pakistan,” noted Ambassador Blome.

The United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to increase agricultural productivity and farmers’ incomes, while also preserving soil and water resources. “Together, through projects and partnerships like these, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for the Pakistani people,” said Ambassador Blome.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Water Agriculture Visit United States Government

Recent Stories

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

3 minutes ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

7 minutes ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

3 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

3 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

21 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

21 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

21 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

21 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan