U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy And Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, along with U.S. Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins, highlighted the U.S. government’s commitment to the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, aimed at tackling climate change, food security, and energy challenges during his visit to Lahore
Lahore (Pakistan Point News - 24 Sep, 2024) U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, along with U.S. Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins, highlighted the U.S. government’s commitment to the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, aimed at tackling climate change, food security, and energy challenges during his visit to Lahore. Ambassador Blome toured Zyp Technologies and emphasized, “Tackling global challenges, like climate change, demands creativity, strong partnerships, and diverse perspectives.” The United States has financially supported Zyp Technologies in its efforts to actively cut carbon emissions and fight air pollution by offering eco-friendly transportation solutions. The company’s innovative electric motorcycles are revolutionizing Pakistan’s transportation sector, driving it towards a more sustainable and innovative future.
While in Lahore, Ambassador Blome also visited Agrilift AI Private Limited, which has received U.
S. government support to attract investment to fund operations and research. AgriLift AI Private Limited precision farming technology exemplifies how innovative solutions can revolutionize agriculture. “This program is just one example of the U.S. government’s support in advancing agritech, improving crop yields, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in Pakistan,” noted Ambassador Blome.
The United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to increase agricultural productivity and farmers’ incomes, while also preserving soil and water resources. “Together, through projects and partnerships like these, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for the Pakistani people,” said Ambassador Blome.
Recent Stories
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attempt to kidnap student foiled in Swat24 seconds ago
-
PFA teams visit markets to ensure quality food items to people26 seconds ago
-
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr3 minutes ago
-
Annual Seerat conference held10 minutes ago
-
Rare falcon recovered20 minutes ago
-
Accused escapes abroad after taking Rs 6.2m from people20 minutes ago
-
Agreements signed with provinces to modernise TVET institutes20 minutes ago
-
Bid to arms smuggling foiled20 minutes ago
-
Dengue endemic, 58 new cases reported in Rawalpindi20 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank takes action against two constables20 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah hails appointment of Lt General Asim Malik as New ISI chief20 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed in road crash30 minutes ago