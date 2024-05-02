US Ambassador, Punjab CM Discuss Important Matters
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2024 | 08:26 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that they would provide safe environment for American investment in Punjab.
The Punjab Chief Minister said that Punjab has a rich Investment potential in the fields of agriculture, industry and IT.
She expressed these words during meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.
She showed her firm resolve to capitalise on the long-standing Pakistan-US economic relations.
The CM said that a stable government can bring Pakistan out of the current economic crisis.
She highlighted that the government’s economic policies are reducing inflation. We have devised a comprehensive strategy to provide quality education, healthcare facilities and cheap bread to the people.
Chief Minister said that provision of fundamental rights and basic needs to the people will be ensured at all costs.
Donald Blome congratulated Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected first female Chief Minister of the Punjab. He appreciated her efforts for the speedy implementation of people-friendly projects.
He said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s special interest in public welfare projects is commendable.
He added that the US wanted to work more closely with the government of Punjab for poverty alleviation and economic development.
