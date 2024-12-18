Open Menu

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership During Karachi Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 05:45 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome visited Karachi from December 17-18, reaffirming the United States' commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in business, trade, jobs and education. His engagements emphasized shared goals of economic growth, opportunity, and respect for human dignity.

At a dinner with business leaders, Ambassador Blome highlighted the importance of expanding trade and investment, including by inviting Pakistani businesspeople to participate in the SelectUSA 2025 Investment Summit. "The United States is committed to supporting Pakistan's economic development," he said. "Our mutual prosperity depends on free, open, competitive markets where trade and investment can thrive."

Meeting with human rights advocates at the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), he reiterated U.S. support for advancing religious freedoms and the civil rights of those living in Pakistan. "The United States stands with Pakistan in its pursuit to safeguard the rights of all citizens,” he said, commending the SHRC’s efforts.

Ambassador Blome also visited the Urban Forest in Clifton and the U.S.-Pakistan Friendship Garden, where he planted a neem and a moringa tree. The garden and these new trees represent the strong partnership between the U.S. and Pakistan and our continued shared commitment to the environment and the importance of green spaces to our people and our planet.

At the Network of Organizations Working for People with Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP), a U.S.-supported program, he said, "Education transforms lives, and we are proud to support educational and professional programs that promote freedom, dignity, and equality for all.”

The Ambassador also met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, discussing enhanced trade, economic relations, and U.S. investment.

Ambassador Blome’s visit reinforced the ongoing partnership between the United States and Pakistan to achieve mutual goals and build a brighter future.

