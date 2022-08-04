UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador Visits Burn & Trauma Center At HMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 08:57 PM

US Ambassador visits Burn & Trauma Center at HMC

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, along with the US Ambassador Donald Blome and other delegates on Thursday visited the Burn and Trauma Center at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, along with the US Ambassador Donald Blome and other delegates on Thursday visited the Burn and Trauma Center at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar.

The visiting delegation was briefed about the progress, facilities and services of the Center.

A souvenir was also presented to the US Ambassador by the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during their visit.

Earlier,Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash inaugurated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prosecution Academy at Mira Kachori in Peshawar today.

Spread over 50 kanal of land (6.25 acre), the academy is equipped with a state of the art training facility. This academy will help strengthen the criminal justice system by contributing to the professional growth of prosecutors and legal professionals.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Progress Criminals

Recent Stories

Indonesia's weekly COVID-19 cases rise to around 3 ..

Indonesia's weekly COVID-19 cases rise to around 38,000

45 seconds ago
 Supreme Court accepts ETPB contention, dismisses a ..

Supreme Court accepts ETPB contention, dismisses appeal of ETPB property holder

47 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visits Police ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visits Police Line on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Poli ..

48 seconds ago
 SEPCO set up crisis management cell

SEPCO set up crisis management cell

52 seconds ago
 Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 970 bags seized

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 970 bags seized

3 minutes ago
 Who could be part of a US-Russia prisoner exchange ..

Who could be part of a US-Russia prisoner exchange

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.