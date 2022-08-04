US Ambassador visits Burn & Trauma Center at HMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, along with the US Ambassador Donald Blome and other delegates on Thursday visited the Burn and Trauma Center at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar.

The visiting delegation was briefed about the progress, facilities and services of the Center.

A souvenir was also presented to the US Ambassador by the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during their visit.

Earlier,Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash inaugurated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prosecution Academy at Mira Kachori in Peshawar today.

Spread over 50 kanal of land (6.25 acre), the academy is equipped with a state of the art training facility. This academy will help strengthen the criminal justice system by contributing to the professional growth of prosecutors and legal professionals.