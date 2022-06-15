U.S. Ambassador visits Karachi, calls for strengthening bilateral trade relationship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome in his visit to Karachi underscored the need for strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States, and to further strengthen robust economic partnership in bilateral trade.

During his visit, on Wednesday, Ambassador Blome met with financial and business leaders, representatives of the American Business Council and the Pakistan Business Council, textile and energy executives, and business journalists.

"I am glad to be here in Karachi, a city of tremendous energy and diversity," said Ambassador Blome.

"I look forward to visiting often to strengthen U.S-Pakistan partnerships in trade, investment, education, energy, health, security, and other mutually beneficial priorities," the ambassador added.

A highlight of Ambassador Blome's time in Karachi was striking the opening gong at the pakistan stock exchange (PSX), accompanied by psx Chairperson Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Managing Director Farrukh Khan, and representatives from U.S. companies listed on the stock exchange.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Blome stated, "It is a pleasure to visit PSX for the gong ceremony. My visit symbolizes the United States' strong economic partnership with Pakistan and our commitment that our ties will continue to flourish." In his meetings with industry leaders, the American Business Council, and the Pakistan Business Council, Ambassador Blome discussed how the United States and Pakistan can continue to work together to facilitate broad-based, equitable, and sustainable economic growth for both nations.

He also met with energy executives to discuss how the U.S. government, U.S. companies, and their local partners were contributing to the development of Pakistan's energy supply. He then met with textile and apparel business leaders to discuss opportunities in one of the leading sectors of U.S.-Pakistan trade.

"As the United States and Pakistan commemorate 75 years of partnership, I want our robust economic relationship to be front and center," said Ambassador Blome.

Noting that bilateral trade reached nearly $9 billion in 2021, the Ambassador further stated, "It is a relationship worth highlighting and is bigger and more important than ever." The United States is Pakistan's largest export market and one of the largest sources of foreign investment.

U.S. companies and their local affiliates are among Pakistan's largest employers, with roughly 80 U.S. companies directly employing more than 120,000 Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador noted that once he formally presents his credentials, he looks forward to returning to Karachi to meet with government officials and lay a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid in honor of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah for setting the foundation of partnership between two nations.

