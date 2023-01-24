US Ambassador visits Narowal district

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome along with US Consul General William K. Makaneole visited Narowal district

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome along with US Consul General William K. Makaneole visited Narowal district.

According to DIO Narowal handout, Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Shahrukh Niazi and District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood welcomed the US Ambassador Donald Blome and his team.

On this occasion, during an introductory meeting with the district officers in the Deputy Commissioner's office, matters related to the departments of Primary and secondary healthcare, education, environment protection and agriculture were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahrukh Niazi presented a commemorative shield to the American Ambassador.