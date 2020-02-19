U.S. ambassador visits primary school

United States Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones, along with a delegation, paid a surprise visit to a primary school Roshan Pakistan Academy here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :United States Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones, along with a delegation, paid a surprise visit to a Primary school Roshan Pakistan academy here.

Accompanied by U.S. Consul General Rob Silberstein, the U.S. delegation toured the school grounds, interacted with students, and learned about the school's community-based education model.

Talking to Humaira Bachal, the school's founder and 2013 alumna of the U.S.-funded Emerging Leaders of Pakistan exchange program, and Muhammad Ilyas, the Academy's director, the US Ambassador Jones said that the talented and motivated young people here at Roshan Pakistan Academy illustrated the tremendous resource that was Pakistan's youth.

"We believe education is the driver of prosperity and development.That is why United States has invested more than 25 billion Pakistani rupees ($159.

2 million) in basic education across Sindh since 2012," he said.

Each year, the United States sent over 800 Pakistanis, like Humaira Bachal, on U.S.-funded exchange programs to gain experiences that they bring back to Pakistan, creating more opportunities for economic advancement and empowerment across Pakistan.

Roshan Pakistan Academy was a non-profit organization that provides primary education for marginalized communities in Hub, Balochistan, and Gulshan-e-Mazdoor, Karachi. The school was founded in 2016 by Humaira Bachal to improve the socio-economic conditions of disadvantaged communities through education, literacy, and mentoring.

For more information about the U.S. Government's support of education in Pakistan, please visit: https://pk.usembassy.gov/education-culture/