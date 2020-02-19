UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Ambassador Visits Primary School

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:59 PM

U.S. ambassador visits primary school

United States Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones, along with a delegation, paid a surprise visit to a primary school Roshan Pakistan Academy here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :United States Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones, along with a delegation, paid a surprise visit to a Primary school Roshan Pakistan academy here.

Accompanied by U.S. Consul General Rob Silberstein, the U.S. delegation toured the school grounds, interacted with students, and learned about the school's community-based education model.

Talking to Humaira Bachal, the school's founder and 2013 alumna of the U.S.-funded Emerging Leaders of Pakistan exchange program, and Muhammad Ilyas, the Academy's director, the US Ambassador Jones said that the talented and motivated young people here at Roshan Pakistan Academy illustrated the tremendous resource that was Pakistan's youth.

"We believe education is the driver of prosperity and development.That is why United States has invested more than 25 billion Pakistani rupees ($159.

2 million) in basic education across Sindh since 2012," he said.

Each year, the United States sent over 800 Pakistanis, like Humaira Bachal, on U.S.-funded exchange programs to gain experiences that they bring back to Pakistan, creating more opportunities for economic advancement and empowerment across Pakistan.

Roshan Pakistan Academy was a non-profit organization that provides primary education for marginalized communities in Hub, Balochistan, and Gulshan-e-Mazdoor, Karachi. The school was founded in 2016 by Humaira Bachal to improve the socio-economic conditions of disadvantaged communities through education, literacy, and mentoring.

For more information about the U.S. Government's support of education in Pakistan, please visit: https://pk.usembassy.gov/education-culture/

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Exchange Education Driver Visit Young United States Hub 2016 Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

14 seconds ago

Total assets of &#039;Etisalat&#039;, &#039;du&#03 ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai International Boat Show charts maritime cour ..

45 minutes ago

PWD minister visits Panaahgah in Gulberg

44 seconds ago

Canada inflation rose to 2.4% in January

45 seconds ago

Minister vows to provide quality flour to people

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.