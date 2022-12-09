UrduPoint.com

U.S. And KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigation Systems, And Reduce Flood Risk In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigation Systems, and Reduce Flood Risk in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  

The U.S. Embassy to Pakistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development Department jointly launched a new development project worth $1 million to provide training for farmers, improve irrigation systems, and increase household income in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022) The U.S. Embassy to Pakistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development Department jointly launched a new development project worth $1 million to provide training for farmers, improve irrigation systems, and increase household income in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This U.S. assistance will fund 200 training courses targeting approximately 4,000 farmers, with a special focus on women farmers. The program will also fund the construction of irrigation systems to reduce flood risk and improve use of water resources, helping to increase crop yields and improve economic livelihoods. This new assistance follows the successful completion of development projects worth more than $6 million that benefited over 44,000 families from the Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand, and Torghar districts since 2019.

U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer, Director of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Lori Antolinez, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Director General of Planning & Development Department KP, and Joint Secretary Economic Affairs Division Mr. Islam Zaib attended the signing ceremony in Islamabad.

Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer praised the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and KP governments to curb illegal crop production in the province. “This investment will provide important skills training for women farmers in the newly merged districts, helping to increase crop yields and promoting economic opportunity in Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, and Torghar districts,” he noted.

Since 1988, the U.S. government’s crop control program has invested more than $80 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This assistance includes the construction of over 1200 km of roads, 1300 water supply and irrigation projects, and over 75,500 acres of demonstration plots for high-yield substitute crops, benefitting over 360,000 families. Poppy cultivation in Pakistan has been reduced by 87% during this period, a powerful indicator of the success of our longstanding partnership.

As we celebrate 75 years of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is marking the 40-year anniversary of partnership in Pakistan to advance justice, security, and prosperity. Over the past four decades, the U.S. government, has invested more than $1 billion dollars to improve citizen security and enhance law enforcement capacity across Pakistan. The United States works in more than 90 countries to help combat crime and corruption, counter the narcotics trade, improve police institutions, and promote court systems that are fair and accountable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Flood Water United States Women 2019 From Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

7 minutes ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

20 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah calls Imran Khan fraudulent after D ..

Rana Sanaullah calls Imran Khan fraudulent after DailyMail apologizes from PM

26 minutes ago
 Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote ..

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote climate resilient houses

3 hours ago
 President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

4 hours ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.