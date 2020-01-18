U.S. and Pakistan give English Classroom a 21st Century Update

The U.S. Consulate in Karachi here Saturday welcomed English language professionals and university students to the English Language Expo 2020, focusing on "Digital Innovations in English Language Teaching and Learning".

The event held at Greenwich University and opened by U.S.Embassy Regional English Language Officer Jerrold Frank, was aimed at promoting 21st Century educational tools and techniques,was equally focused on emphasizing the importance of digitalization in teaching.

It also provided networking opportunities for English language teachers.

Jerrold Frank addressing the participants said U.S. English Language Programs were much more than simply helping Pakistanis improve their English language skills.

"Our programs build capacity, create opportunity, and connect Pakistanis to a wider global community," he said claiming that impact of these programs could be well registered at the English Language Expo 2020.

"The dedicated professionals are demonstrating not only what they have learned, but also sharing how this knowledge can be applied practically with their peers in the Pakistani English language teaching community," he said.

During the event participants were also able to experience over 30 workshops, presentations, and panel discussions by experienced alumni of U.S. English teaching programs from across Pakistan.

Subjects included the impact of Facebook on writing skills and teaching in multilingual contexts.

American officials from the U.S. Consulate Karachi also lead sessions on a variety of subjects from presentation skills to the effect of technology on how students learn.

U.S. Mission to Pakistan English language programs reach thousands of Pakistani students and teachers each year and offer opportunities for economic advancement and empowerment.