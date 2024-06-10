Open Menu

U.S. And Pakistan Shape The Future Of Higher Education

Rehana Ali Published June 10, 2024 | 09:24 PM

U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 June, 2024):
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Andrew J. Schofer today inaugurated the three-day International Summit on Higher Education alongside the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Dr.

Mukhtar Ahmed, and professors from the University of Utah.
The USAID-funded summit brings together over 180 Pakistani and American university leaders and faculty to collaborate, exchange knowledge, and build partnerships to improve the quality of higher education and student employability.

The summit is part of USAID’s $19 million Higher Education System Strengthening Activity that supports 16 Pakistani public universities to improve higher education management, market-relevant instruction, and student support services.


In his opening remarks, Chargé d'affaires Schofer emphasized the crucial role of higher education institutions in driving Pakistan’s economic development.

“Higher education institutions have an essential role to play in Pakistan’s development. When universities deliver equitable education, provide youth with employment-ready skills, and lead in applied research and innovation, both individuals and society prosper,” he stated.


Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, appreciated this robust partnership between the University of Utah and Pakistani universities to exchange ideas and share innovations across borders.
For more information on USAID/Pakistan’s support in education, visit: usaid.gov/pakistan/education

