U.S. And Pakistan Shape The Future Of Higher Education
Rehana Ali Published June 10, 2024 | 09:24 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 June, 2024):
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Andrew J. Schofer today inaugurated the three-day International Summit on Higher Education alongside the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Dr.
Mukhtar Ahmed, and professors from the University of Utah.
The USAID-funded summit brings together over 180 Pakistani and American university leaders and faculty to collaborate, exchange knowledge, and build partnerships to improve the quality of higher education and student employability.
The summit is part of USAID’s $19 million Higher Education System Strengthening Activity that supports 16 Pakistani public universities to improve higher education management, market-relevant instruction, and student support services.
In his opening remarks, Chargé d'affaires Schofer emphasized the crucial role of higher education institutions in driving Pakistan’s economic development.
“Higher education institutions have an essential role to play in Pakistan’s development. When universities deliver equitable education, provide youth with employment-ready skills, and lead in applied research and innovation, both individuals and society prosper,” he stated.
Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, appreciated this robust partnership between the University of Utah and Pakistani universities to exchange ideas and share innovations across borders.
For more information on USAID/Pakistan’s support in education, visit: usaid.gov/pakistan/education
Recent Stories
LCCI lauds SBP's decision to slash policy rate
IESCO continues to maintain zero load management
FPCCI demands further cut in policy rate
SBP cuts down policy rate to 20.5% amid easing inflationary pressures
KE introduces live App for providing easy access to income tax certificates
6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash recovered
Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered
CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident
No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Minister told NA
Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC
Visit visa holders not permitted to engage in Hajj rituals: Saudi Ministry
Pakistan team bags gold in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO continues to maintain zero load management14 minutes ago
-
KE introduces live App for providing easy access to income tax certificates13 minutes ago
-
6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash recovered1 hour ago
-
Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered1 hour ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident1 hour ago
-
No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Minister told NA1 hour ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC1 hour ago
-
Oxford Union President Israr Khan expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz for his congratulatory remarks1 hour ago
-
Relief Commissioner Punjab briefed about Monsoon Contingency Plan 20241 hour ago
-
9 new private member bills introduced in Senate1 hour ago
-
Traders associations pledge support to businessman forum in SCCI polls1 hour ago
-
FIA arrests outlaw in visa scam1 hour ago