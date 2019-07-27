US announcement on logistics support for F-16s defeat of Indian propaganda: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the US announcement for logistics and technical support for Pakistan's F- 16 fighter jets was a defeat of the Indian propaganda after the Pulwama incident and triumph of Pakistan's stance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the US announcement for logistics and technical support for Pakistan 's F- 16 fighter jets was a defeat of the Indian propaganda after the Pulwama incident and triumph of Pakistan 's stance.

The special assistant, in a series of tweets, the said positive results of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States had started coming to the fore.

About $ 125 million support would be provided for the F-16s, was a major success of Pakistan.

Dr Firdous expressed the confidence that the prime minister's US visit would also prove to be a milestone for bolstering bilateral cooperation between the two countries, besides creating a positive environment in the region.

The entire world, she said, was endorsing the prime minister's viewpoint regarding regional peace and security.

She said Pakistan was heading in the right direction and achieving new milestones under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.