US Announces $1m Grant To Help Pakistan Fight Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 42 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:28 PM

US announces $1m grant to help Pakistan fight against Coronavirus

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells says that the US –Pakistan partnership is helping fight #COVID19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2020) The United States would provide $1 million to help Pakistan to fight against novel coronavirus with initial funding worth one million dollars.

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells Friday said the United States would provide one million Dollars to Pakistan under USAID programme to bolster the monitoring and rapid response against Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “The U.S.-Pakistan government partnership is helping fight #COVID19. The U.S. government is responding to #COVID-19 in #Pakistan with initial $1 million in @USAID_Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring & rapid response.

She stated that there are over hundred Pakistani graduates engaged in the lab training of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, investigating Coronavirus cases in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

At least three people have died of Coronavirus and there are over 453 Coronavirus patients across the country, with Sindh at the top with 238 cases. In Punjab, there are 78 confirmed cases, 81 in Balochistan, 23 in KP, two in Islamabad and 24 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza said a list of hospitals at the national level was prepared which would serve as the first line of defence against the coronavirus.

