UrduPoint.com

US Announces $1mln Grant For Pakistan To Address Natural Disasters

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 11:06 PM

US announces $1mln grant for Pakistan to address natural disasters

The United States government on Friday has announced a new $1 million grant in support of Pakistan's ability to address natural disasters, such as the ongoing flooding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The United States government on Friday has announced a new $1 million grant in support of Pakistan's ability to address natural disasters, such as the ongoing flooding.

Funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), this humanitarian assistance will build the resilience of agricultural communities and would support Pakistan's disaster management authorities in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces to better respond to future disasters, said a news release.

The U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome said: "The people of America stand with the people of Pakistan during this challenging time. Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones in the floods across Pakistan and who are also dealing with recovery efforts. We are proud to help build the resilience of Sindh communities so they are better able to face such disasters in the future.

We remain committed to helping Pakistan recover and rebuild as quickly as possible." Acknowledging the continuing U.S.-Pakistan partnership, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said, "The American people have always stood with the people of Pakistan during the challenging times in the past, and now, when torrential rains have wreaked havoc in several parts of Sindh province. The people of Sindh, and in particular the people of Pakistan, are highly grateful for the United States Government's announcement of this $1 million grant to bolster Pakistan's ability to address natural disasters."The United States and Pakistan have worked together for 75 years on issues that are important to both nations, including energy, economic growth, peace and inclusion, education, and health. Since 2002, the U.S. government has provided over $32 billion of support to foster a more stable, peaceful, and prosperous Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education United States Murad Ali Shah Government Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Mexico prepares to begin underground search for tr ..

Mexico prepares to begin underground search for trapped miners

56 seconds ago
 Coalition govt does not believe in political victi ..

Coalition govt does not believe in political victimization: Ahsan Iqbal

59 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah orders police t ..

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah orders police to continue intelligence-based ..

1 minute ago
 Police recovers 3 motorbikes, arrests 2 motorbike ..

Police recovers 3 motorbikes, arrests 2 motorbike lifter

3 minutes ago
 Zardari strongly condemns India's release of water ..

Zardari strongly condemns India's release of water in Pakistani rivers

3 minutes ago
 Barrick Gold supports flood relief in Balochistan

Barrick Gold supports flood relief in Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.