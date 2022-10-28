UrduPoint.com

US Announces Additional $30m To Support For Flood Victims In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2022 | 10:55 AM

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

Ambassador Blome made the announcement during a visit in the Shikarpur district of Sindh.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2022) US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has announced an additional 30 million Dollars in humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected populations.

According to a statement issued by the U.S.

Embassy in Islamabad, Ambassador Blome made the announcement during a visit in the Shikarpur district of Sindh.

The Ambassador also travelled to Makhno village where the flood-affected community is living in emergency shelter kits.

This new funding brings the United States’ total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security and disaster preparedness to 97 million dollars.

