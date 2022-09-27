UrduPoint.com

US Announces Additional Grant Of $10mln Under Food Security For Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2022 | 11:31 AM

US announces additional grant of $10mln under food security for Pakistan

US Secretary Blinken maintains that given Pakistan's enormous potential, the US private sector would like to invest in Pakistan including in energy sector.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2022) The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed his country's commitment to continue cooperating with Pakistan in meeting the challenge of rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood affected areas.

Talking to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Washington D.C, he expressed condolences and solidarity with Pakistan over the loss of precious lives and monumental economic losses in the flooding.

Secretary Blinken also maintained that given Pakistan's enormous potential, the US private sector would like to invest in Pakistan including in energy sector.

Apprising Secretary Blinken about the devastation caused by the floods, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said no country could deal with a crisis of this proportion on its own. He said Pakistan is seeking climate justice and look towards its partners to assist us in recovering from this climate induced calamity.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan is committed to building back better, greener and climate resilient infrastructure in areas such as irrigation, communication, energy, agri technology and health.

He said immediate action is required to help developing countries effectively face the climate crisis.

On the sidelines of a ceremony to celebrate 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the US, at the State Department, the US Secretary of State announced additional ten million Dollars for the flood victims of Pakistan, in addition to the already announced assistance of 56.1 million dollars.

Earlier, delegation level meeting held at State Department in which stock of enhanced bilateral engagement in trade, energy, food, health and areas of mutual interest and cooperation were discussed.

The Foreign Minister thanked US side for continued support Pakistan following the devastating climate catastrophe in the country.

Antony Blenkin, on the occasion said that the meeting was aimed to reaffirm our close partnership for economic prosperity, regional stability, and food security. He also emphasized continued support for flood relief, including nearly 56.5 million dollars in aid.

