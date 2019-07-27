US announces support program for Pakistans' F-16 war planes

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) US State department has announced that Trump administration will approve $125 million on account of technical support for Pakistan's F-16 warplanes,This announcement came after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visit to Washington during the recent week where he had met President Donald Trump.The official statement has said that state department has determined to approve foreign military sales to continue cooperation in Pakistan F-16 programme.

This will be valuing $125 millionOperation Agency while providing necessary documents to US Defence security has informed Congress about this prospective sale.Pakistan had requested US in connection with Technical Support Services which include US government and contractor technical and logistics support servicePakistan had sought logistic support to assist in the oversight of operations in support of the Pakistan Peace Drive advanced F-16 program.

The total estimated program cost is $125 million.This offer of potential sale will support foreign policy and US national security by ensuring protection of US technology through 24 hours monitoring by US personnel.

No change will come in military balance in the region due to this support.Operation agency of US defence security told the Congress that the offer of sales will leave no impact on US defence preparations.

They said that this notice is as per law and it does not mean that it has been sold out. All such applications are approved after a debate. If this request is rejected by Congress even then Trump administration can provide the requisite services by exercising its powers.Earlier all FMS support programs were suspended to Pakistan because of allegations leveled by Trump administration that Islamabad was not lending support to Washington in achieving Afghan objectives.