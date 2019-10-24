UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces To Make Investment Of 100 Million Dollars In Tourism Sector In Pakistan

Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:41 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) US has announced to make investment to the tune of 100 million dollars in Tourism sector in Pakistan.A US delegation has called on Ali Amin Gandapur, minister for Kashmir, Baltistan.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal and Iftikhar Durrani special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan were also present on the occasion. During the meeting US announced to make investment of 100 million dollars in tourism sector in Pakistan.Decision has been taken to establish tourists centres in different areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur gave briefing on prospective opportunities of investment.Gandapur said government has decided to set up Sakardu airport on international pattern.

Highway will be built with the assistance of Asian Bank to connect Gilgit-Baltistan with Azad Kashmir. NOC condition has been revoked for foreign tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan.US delegation said decision for making investment has been taken following the recent meetings between President Trump and PM Imran Khan.

