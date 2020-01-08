UrduPoint.com
US Announces To Withdraw Its Forces From Kuwait

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:22 PM

US announces to withdraw its forces from Kuwait

Analysts say that the situation has turned more tense in the Middle East after Iran’s  retaliatory attacks on two basis housing US forces in Iraq this morning.

KUWAIT CITY: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2020) The United States announced to withdraw her forces from Kuwait and gave them three days in this regards, Kuwaiti Defence Minister said here on Wednesday.

According to the sources, American Base Commander wrote a letter to Kuwaiti Defence Minister and said that they were leaving country within just three days.

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has also said that the final answer to the US will be the withdrawal of Americans forces from the region. He also appreciated the efforts of General Qassem Soleimani in fight against Daehs and other banned outfits.

“General Soleimani fought well against Daesh in the region,” said Rohani.

The situation has turned more tense after Iran attacked two bases housing US soldiers in Iraq. According to Americans, at least 80 people have died in attacks.

Pentagon also confirmed the Iranian missiles attack targeting at least two Iraq military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. “At least 80 people have died and several others injured in Iran’s attack at US military base,” Irani media claimed.

“These attacks were carried at a base housing US personnel in response to US killing of General Qassem Soleimani,” Iranian state tv said here on Wednesday.

The US forces on Friday morning carried an airstrike and killed Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani and Irani Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport.

Al-Assad base was hit with dozens of missiles, warning that a US counter-attack would be met with an even "more crushing response, the Irani forces added.

