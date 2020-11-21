US appreciates pleasure over PM Khan’s visit to Kabul

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) The United States on Saturday expressed pleasure over Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Afghanistan.

In a tweet, the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said it is pleased to see Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Kabul to underscore Pakistan's commitment to peace and to further cooperation with Afghanistan on security, refugees, trade, and regional connectivity.

The statement further said that Pakistan-Afghanistan cooperation contributes to the entire region's stability.