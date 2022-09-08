WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United States approved a potential $450 million sale to provide Pakistan with services to sustain its fleet of F-16 fighter jets, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Pakistan of F-16 Case for Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $450 million," the Pentagon said in a press release.

The package includes US government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics services to support Pakistan's F-16 fleet, the release said.

This sale does not provide Pakistan with any new capabilities, weapons, or munitions, the release said.

The Pentagon underscored that this sale is critical for retaining Pakistan's interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations.