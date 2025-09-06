Open Menu

US ARCENT Humanitarian Assistance: 1st Flight Carrying Relief Consignments For Flood Affected People Lands

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM

US ARCENT humanitarian assistance: 1st flight carrying relief consignments for flood affected people lands

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) In response to the ongoing flood situation, the United States of America through Army Central Command (US ARCENT) has extended humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

A total of six flights carrying relief consignments are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan, comprising essential items including tents, dewatering pumps and generators, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Saturday.

“The first flight arrived today. The US Charge d'Affairs and Commander US ARCENT attended the reception of the initial consignment and formally handed over the relief goods to the Pakistan Army. The consignments will be moved to Army Flood Relief Camps for onward distribution among the flood-affected people,” it further said.

The Government and people of Pakistan are thankful to the US Government and Military for standing by the affected population of Pakistan in these testing times.

