- Home
- Pakistan
- US ARCENT humanitarian assistance: 1st flight carrying relief consignments for flood affected people ..
US ARCENT Humanitarian Assistance: 1st Flight Carrying Relief Consignments For Flood Affected People Lands
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) In response to the ongoing flood situation, the United States of America through Army Central Command (US ARCENT) has extended humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.
A total of six flights carrying relief consignments are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan, comprising essential items including tents, dewatering pumps and generators, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Saturday.
“The first flight arrived today. The US Charge d'Affairs and Commander US ARCENT attended the reception of the initial consignment and formally handed over the relief goods to the Pakistan Army. The consignments will be moved to Army Flood Relief Camps for onward distribution among the flood-affected people,” it further said.
The Government and people of Pakistan are thankful to the US Government and Military for standing by the affected population of Pakistan in these testing times.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSC Chairman lauds staff for successful Eid Milad-un-Nabi cleanliness operation1 minute ago
-
Malakand firing leaves five dead1 minute ago
-
US ARCENT humanitarian assistance: 1st flight carrying relief consignments for flood affected people ..1 minute ago
-
Nation observes Defence Day, pays tribute to 1965 martyrs2 minutes ago
-
Seerah provides guidance for building harmonious communities: Barrister Danyal2 minutes ago
-
Defense Day observed in Abbottabad with flag-hoisting ceremony1 hour ago
-
Khalid Hussain Magsi pays tribute to armed forces, martyrs on Defence Day1 hour ago
-
Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) serve as a beacon of guidance: Senator Rubina Khalid1 hour ago
-
Sardar Yasir Ilyas underscores Islam’s message of peace and harmony1 hour ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces on Defence Day1 hour ago
-
KP Governor pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day1 hour ago
-
Prophet’s teachings offer guidance for humanity: Governor Kundi1 hour ago