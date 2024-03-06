US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The State department spokesperson says Washington is commitment to freedom of expression in Pakistan and condemned any measures hindering internet access.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) The U.S. State Department renews its call for Pakistan to cease internet shutdowns and social media restrictions, denouncing government-imposed limitations during a recent press briefing.

Matthew Miller, the department's spokesperson, emphasized Washington's commitment to freedom of expression in Pakistan and condemned any measures hindering internet access.

Miller responded to inquiries regarding electoral irregularities in Pakistan, urging the new government to thoroughly investigate reported misconduct.

While acknowledging the competitive nature of the recent elections and the significant voter turnout, Miller stressed the need to address concerns raised by political parties regarding irregularities.

In light of Maryam Nawaz's appointment as Punjab's first female chief minister, the U.S. reiterated its support for strengthening its partnership with Pakistan under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership.