UrduPoint.com

US Assistant Secretary Discusses Pak-US Partnership

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

US assistant secretary discusses Pak-US partnership

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Todd D. Robinson is in Pakistan to discuss the US-Pakistani partnership and highlight the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations.

US Assistant Secretary Robinson during his four-day visit started from June 29 to July 2, met with senior government officials to discuss US-Pakistan cooperation on several topics, including counternarcotics, gender issues, transnational crime, and border security, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

Robinson also took part in celebrating the 75 years of US-Pakistan relations and INL's 40-year partnership with Pakistan under the theme "justice, security, and prosperity." The US embassy in Pakistan said, on June 30, the Assistant Secretary participated in the groundbreaking of the Anti-Narcotics Force academy (ANF) construction and training project, valued at $2.2 million (Rs. 451.7 million), hosted by implementing partner United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Ministry of Narcotics Control Minister Shahzain Bugti and ANF Director General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo also attended.

"On behalf of the US Government, I thank UNDP and ANF for their efforts and partnership with INL on our common objectives of combatting drugs transiting through Pakistan and promoting the recruitment, retention, advancement, and gender mainstreaming of women police in Pakistan," said Robinson.

Assistant Secretary also attended a ceremony to celebrate the delivery of $1.44 million (Rs. 295.7 million) of commodities to the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a KPK provincial agency that has a drug interdiction mandate.

In his remarks, Robinson stated, "The fight against drugs and illicit contraband is a priority for Pakistan, the United States, and the international community, and I recognize that Pakistan faces special challenges because of its neighborhood. But when we work together, we achieve great things." On July 1, the Assistant Secretary joined Inspector General of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North Major General Adil Yamin, Inspector General of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, and senior Frontier Corps leadership for an inauguration and agreement signing ceremony for two joint projects worth approximately $10.5 million (RS. 2.1 billion).

The inauguration celebrated the completion of 45 new structures at FC KP North's Warsak Training Center, including accommodation barracks for 500 men and 128 women, classrooms, and facilities for physical training. Officials also signed an agreement for the construction of women's facilities at eight existing FC KP South regional headquarters.

US Government-funded project will provide barracks, dining halls, kitchens, and other facilities that will support the stationing of up to 128 women Frontier Corps members at each location.

Regarding the women's facilities, Robinson said, "The United States is pleased to partner with Pakistan to enhance opportunities for women to access justice and to participate in the administration of justice."

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police United Nations Drugs Visit United States June July Border Women Undp From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan railways announces three special trains o ..

Pakistan railways announces three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

15 minutes ago
 Interior Minister pays rich tribute to martyrs of ..

Interior Minister pays rich tribute to martyrs of Police

60 minutes ago
 Hike in POL prices challenged in LHC today

Hike in POL prices challenged in LHC today

1 hour ago
 Court rejects plea of Dua Zahra's father for chang ..

Court rejects plea of Dua Zahra's father for change of IO

2 hours ago
 Pakistan protests against blocking of Twitter acco ..

Pakistan protests against blocking of Twitter accounts of it's missions

3 hours ago
 Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Ami ..

Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Amir

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.