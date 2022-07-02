UrduPoint.com

U.S. Assistant Secretary Todd Robinson Commemorates 40 Years Of Inl Programs With A Visit To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 05:19 PM

U.S. Assistant Secretary Todd Robinson Commemorates 40 Years Of Inl Programs With A Visit To Pakistan

Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Todd D. Robinson visited Islamabad June 29 - July 2 to discuss the U.S.-Pakistani partnership, highlighting the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022) Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Todd D. Robinson visited Islamabad June 29 - July 2 to discuss the U.S.-Pakistani partnership, highlighting the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations.

During his visit, Assistant Secretary Robinson met with senior government officials to discuss U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on several topics, including counternarcotics, gender issues, transnational crime, and border security. Assistant Secretary Robinson also took part in celebrating the 75 years of U.S.-Pakistani relations and INL’s 40-year partnership with Pakistan under the theme “justice, security, and prosperity.”

On June 30, the Assistant Secretary participated in the groundbreaking of the Anti-Narcotics Force Academy (ANF) construction and training project, valued at $2.2 million (451.7 million PKR), hosted by implementing partner United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Ministry of Narcotics Control Minister Shahzain Bugti and ANF Director General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo also attended.

“On behalf of the U.S. Government, I thank UNDP and ANF for their efforts and partnership with INL on our common objectives of combatting drugs transiting through Pakistan and promoting the recruitment, retention, advancement, and gender mainstreaming of women police in Pakistan,” said Robinson.

The Assistant Secretary also attended a ceremony to celebrate the delivery of $1.44 million (295.7 million PKR) of commodities to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a KP provincial agency that has a drug interdiction mandate.

In his remarks, Robinson stated, “The fight against drugs and illicit contraband is a priority for Pakistan, the United States, and the international community, and I recognize that Pakistan faces special challenges because of its neighborhood. But when we work together, we achieve great things.”

On July 1, the Assistant Secretary joined Inspector General of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North Major General Adil Yamin, Inspector General of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, and senior Frontier Corps leadership for an inauguration and agreement signing ceremony for two joint projects worth approximately $10.5 million (2.1 billion PKR). The inauguration celebrated completion of 45 new structures at FC KP North’s Warsak Training Center, including accommodation barracks for 500 men and 128 women, classrooms, and facilities for physical training. Officials also signed an agreement for the construction of women’s facilities at eight existing FC KP South regional headquarters. The U.S. government-funded project will provide barracks, dining halls, kitchens, and other facilities that will support stationing of up to 128 women Frontier Corps members at each location. Regarding the women’s facilities, Robinson said, “The United States is pleased to partner with Pakistan to enhance opportunities for women to access justice and to participate in the administration of justice.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police United Nations Drugs Visit United States Pakistani Rupee June July Border Women Undp Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Launched in Pakistan — Ensuring Sharp P ..

Vivo Y55 Launched in Pakistan — Ensuring Sharp Photography and Superior Perfor ..

12 minutes ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddique's mother passes away in Karachi

Dr. Aafia Siddique's mother passes away in Karachi

28 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils 180W Thunder Charge Technology, To ..

Infinix Unveils 180W Thunder Charge Technology, To Debut on Upcom-ing Flagship P ..

45 minutes ago
 Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waz ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan railways announces three special trains o ..

Pakistan railways announces three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister pays rich tribute to martyrs of ..

Interior Minister pays rich tribute to martyrs of Police

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.