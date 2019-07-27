US assures Pakistan of softening travel advisory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) The United States has assured Pakistan that it will soften its travel advisory, enabling Islamabad to attract foreign investors.

A travel advisory is a formal warning issued by a government or international organisation, which advises caution to travellers going to specified countries due to various reasons.The US had imposed the travel advisory, which is hurting the economy of Pakistan.Talking to journalists , Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said the US was going to soften the travel advisory on Pakistan.

"I have discussed this matter with my counterpart during the US visit and he has assured me that they will look into this matter," the PM's close aide said, adding, "I came to know that they are going to be soft on this issue.

"Dawood said if the US withdrew its travel advisory, then Pakistan would be able to initiate business activities with America.

Pakistan had requested the US to make investment in the country, especially in food technology, as there were vast opportunities in the sector, he said.He revealed that both the countries had agreed to hold a meeting on the Trade and Investment Framework this year to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.He said the Pakistani side requested them to give market access for textile and leather products as textile was not included in the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) facility, which America had granted to Pakistan.