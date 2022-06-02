UrduPoint.com

US Assures Support For Creating Investment Opportunities In Sindh SEZs

June 02, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Consul General of United States in Karachi Mark Stroh assured his support for creating opportunities for the US Investors in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Sindh. He assured all out support for the welfare of people of Sindh.

He said this in a meeting with Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput here Thursday. The US delegation was also included Political and Economic Chief Alexandra Zetel and others.

The Chief Secretary informed the US delegation about education, health, trade, economic and social developments in Sindh. Both sides expressed their interest in enhancing academic ties between Pakistani and US universities especially in Information Technology sector.

The US delegation admired the steps taken in the field of Health in Sindh particularly Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences and National Institute of Cardio Vascular Disease (NICVD).

During the meeting, infrastructure development of Karachi and other issues were also discussed besides bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

The Chief Secretary Sindh presented traditional gifts of Sindhi Topi and Ajrak to the US delegation.

