Open Menu

U.S. Awards Prestigious USAID Scholarship To 112 Pakistani Students In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

U.S. awards prestigious USAID scholarship to 112 Pakistani students in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri joined Higher Education Commission Executive Director Aayesha Ikram to award scholarships to 112 high-achieving Pakistani undergraduate students.

These U.S. government scholarships, made possible through USAID’s Merit and Needs-based Scholarship Program (MNBSP), will support students who were affected by last year’s devastating floods, and enable them to complete degree programs at six universities in Sindh said a news release.

“Higher education enables students from all socioeconomic backgrounds to expand their knowledge base and increase their career opportunities,” Mission Director Somvongsiri said.

“We are delighted to support high-achieving students in completing their studies so that they can realize their personal and professional ambitions as Pakistan’s future leaders.

Higher Education Commission Executive Director Ms.Ikram commended the United States' support for higher education in Pakistan, noting that the program awards over 50 per cent of its scholarships to young women. She remarked that the

The U.S. government’s continued collaboration in higher education has built a positive legacy spanning 75 years.

The USAID-funded MNBSP, a partnership between the Higher Education Commission and 30 Pakistani universities, provides university scholarships to students to pursue degrees in selected Pakistani universities. The scholarships cover tuition, housing, textbooks, and a food stipend. Since it began in 2004, the program has awarded scholarships to more than 6,000 high-achieving students from low-income families across Pakistan.

APP\zah-fur

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Young United States Women HEC All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit ..

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit inaugurated by Saudi Crown Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in ..

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization: P ..

2 hours ago
 5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

3 hours ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

4 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

4 hours ago
Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

4 hours ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan