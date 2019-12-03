US-based Kashmiri leader flays Indian lockdown of held Kashmir

A US-based Kashmiri leader Sardar Zareef Khan has strongly condemned 121-day lockdown of held Kashmir and growing Indian state terrorism in the occupied Valley

He said that Kashmir dispute had entered its final stage.

During a visit to local NGO, Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR), here on Tuesday, he said the silence of the UNO and other world powers over the burning Kashmir issue would be written in black letters in the history.

He demanded that East Taimur and Scotland like plebiscite should be held in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir immediately.

He said that Kashmir issue had become a flashpoint between the two nuclear neighbours, Pakistan and India.

He urged the Pakistan government to establish 'Kashmir Desk' at all Pakistani embassies and missions abroad.

He said that economically and politically stable Pakistan was vital for peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute.