US-based Kashmiris to hold peaceful protest in Washington on Sunday

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Jan. 13(APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Jan, 2024) A meeting of US-resident Kashmiris in Washington DC on Saturday at the residence of Sardar Aftab Roshan Khan to hold a peace protest to express solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir in Washington on Sunday to attract the global attention towards the deteriorating human rights plight of Kashmiris

Sardar Amjad Jalil, Chairman, Azad Jammu and Kashmir board of Investments was the guest of honor. He said that the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir, regardless of their political affiliations or ideology have always stood by the Kashmiris in their endeavor. They will never accept any solution for Kashmir other than the right to self-determination, said a message received here.

Sardar Amjad Jalil, while focusing on investments said that Azad Jammu and Kashmir is a trade-friendly and the best possible place for foreign investments. It offers enormous opportunities for foreign investors in the areas of mines, minerals, tourism.

Azad Kashmir has Sapphire, Tourmaline, Marble, Granite, Gold, Silver, Copper, and the world’s best Ruby, etc.

Sardar Amjad emphasized that Azad Kashmir tourism is known for gushing reivers, foliage-rich meadows, snow-capped mountains, thick forests, Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley, Banjosa Lake, Sharda (cultural tourist place), mesmerizing Dudipatsar Lake, also known as White Pearl. These tourists’ places attract millions of people throughout the year.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman, World Forum for Peace & Justice said that our objective of peaceful protest is to draw the attention of the United States to the situation in Kashmir and to exert pressure on the government of India to resolve the dispute and help stop human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Dr. Fai emphasized that BJP/RSS led Modi government has made the Kashmir – the paradise on earth – as hell for its inhabitants.

We also know that a person no less important than Dr. Gregory Stanton, Chairman, of Genocide watch is on record to have said that Kashmir is at the brink of genocide. There is uncertainty, unpredictability, and anxiety of the unknown in Kashmir.

Thousands have been brutally killed or cling to life in hospitals, in jails, in secret torture cells. Time is not on the side of the people of Kashmir. Dr. Fai reiterated that the people of Kashmir do not wish anybody, including the United States to take a partisan side. Kashmiris are convinced, nevertheless, that impartial observers would support the Kashmir cause based on universal principles, democratic values, rule of law and international justice. It is high time that all concerned parties — India, Pakistan and the Kashmiri leadership — sit together and chalk out a strategy for the sake of peace and stability in the region of South Asia.

Ultimately, the negotiations, not violence, is the only way to resolve the Kashmir conflict, and Kashmiris cannot be excluded from the negotiating table if a peace process is to be serious, meaningful and result oriented.

Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir thanked the participants for their willingness to be the part the organizing Committee and urged everybody to attend the peaceful protest along with their families and friends. Modi administration is using all available military might to suppress the peaceful political resistance movement of Kashmir, Sardar Zarif added.

Shoaib Irshad, Secretary General, Kashmir American Welfare Association (KAWA) said that the people of India occupied Kashmir are the worst sufferers at the hands of the Indian occupation forces. He urged world leaders to take urgent notice and act to save the Kashmiri population.