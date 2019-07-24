Chief Executive Officer of North Shore Medical Labs USA Dr Abid Sheikh in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Washington, has committed an investment of US$ 40 million in healthcare Sector of Pakistan

Dr. Sheikh briefed the Prime Minister on the already outsourcing of pathology lab services of DHQ hospitals in Punjab.

The North Shore had invested US$ 10 million on the project, which was underwritten by the US government.

The North Shore Medical Labs with its head office in New York is a full-service clinical reference laboratory, dedicated to serve the individual needs of the healthcare provider.

The Lab is accredited and licensed by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), New York State Department of Health, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CLIA), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Medicare), The Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Health of Pennsylvania, State of Florida, State of Maryland, State of Virginia and State of California.