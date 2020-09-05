US blogger challenges rejection of her visa before IHC

(@fidahassanain)

Cynthia D. Ritchie says that she had provided all relevant documents to the Ministry of Interior for extension in her visa but the ministry, for the reason best known to them, refused to extend her work visa.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) US citizen and blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie on Saturday filed a writ petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging rejection of her visa by Ministry of Interior.

Cynthia D. Ritchie said that she had been living in Pakistan for last more than a decade but the Ministry of Interior rejected her application for extension in her visa.

The US citizen was denied of extension in her visa by the Ministry of Interior and asked to leave Pakistan within 15 days time.

She had approached the ministry after he visa expired on August 31st.

The petitioner said that she had provided all relevant documents and requested the ministry to extend her work visa but the ministry, with the reasons best known to them, rejected her plea.

She made Home Secretary and DG FIA as respondents in the petition.

Advocate Ibrahim Arshad Khan, the counsel of Cynthia D. Ritchie, had tweeted: “One cannot be punished to someone else's wrongs...@MOIofficialPk should first inquire its own officials nt by rejection the application for extension of visa by @CynthiaDRitchie,”.

Cynthia had earlier said that it was the Ministry of Interior which issued wrong visa, claiming that now they (the officials of the ministry) were being pressurized to blame her for their incompetence.

Earlier, she had accused PPP leader Rehman Malik of rape and Yousaf Raza Gillani of misbehaving with her in Islamabad.