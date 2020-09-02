US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie asked to leave Pakistan in 15 days

(@fidahassanain)

US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie, who has been living in Pakistan for last more than a decade, has reacted to the decision of the interior ministry, saying that reasons for rejections are not known but she will file appeal against it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) Federal Interior Ministry gave 15-day time to US citizen and blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie to leave Pakistan, the sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the interior ministry rejected Cynthia D. Ritchie’s plea to extend her visa to stay in Pakistan.

In reaction to the decision of the interior ministry, US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie said that she was denied visa for the first time since her 10 years long stay in Pakistan. She said that Ministry of Interior was under pressure and the reason was best known to them.

She wrote: " The MoI -under pressure best known to them- has for the first time, in my over 10+ years in Pakistan, rejected my Visa application. No reason has been given. We have a right to file an appeal & will do so. A higher forum must entertain my application & upon merits grant visa,".

Taking to Twitter, Cynthia D. Ritchie shared yesterday’s proceedings in a local court regarding registration of rape case against PPP leader and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik.

On July 17, the Interior Ministry had told Islamabad High Court that US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie was not involved in any anti-state or illegal activities and can legally stay in Pakistan till August 31.

The Interior Ministry submitted written report before the Islamabad High Court on petition moved by a lawyer belonged to PPP seeking directives for it to deport the American blogger.

Cynthia D. Ritchie filed an application seeking an extension in her visa and the decision regarding the matter will be taken after August 31.

The court also directed the ministry to share the report with the petitioner.

The IHC had earlier sought reply from the Interior Ministry about stay of Cynthia D. Ritchie who accused PPP leaders, especially Rehman Malik of rape and sexual abuse at his official residence during PPP government in 2011.

Former Punjab Governor and senior lawyer Advocate Latif Khosa said he was not satisfied with the document of the ministry. He made these comments on the report that allowed stay to Richie in Pakistan.

Khosa said that the interior ministry had tried to mislead the court alleging that the interior secretary was not taking action under the law. “The secretary interior should have taken action under the law,” said the former Punjab Governor.

He said that the report had said that Ritchie’s visa was valid and also that she was not involved in any anti-state activity.

“We will prove that the visa is incorrect and that she is involved in anti-state activities,” said Khosa, adding that the US blogger will have to be deported after being convicted.