US blogger Cynthia D. Rithies files petition to register case against Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A Pakistan based United States blogger, Cynthia D. Ritchie on Tuesday filed a petition in the court for justice of peace seeking directions for registration of a case against leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rehman Malik.

The petition was filed by Cynthia's lawyer Imran Faroz Malik in the court of Additional Session Judge Javed Iqbal Sipra.

The petition stated that Cynthia was facing life threats from Rehman Malik.

It stated that an application was submitted in this regard at Secretartiat police but no action was taken by the police. The petition said PPP leaders Rehman Malik, Yusaf Raza Gillani and others were harassing her.

The petition sought registration of case against the alleged accused. The court admitted the petition and issued notice to Secretariat police for reply on the matter till June 27, and adjourned the hearing till date.