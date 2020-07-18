US blogger Cynthia is working on ISPR, KP govt’s projects

(@fidahassanain)

In its report, the interior ministry has informed Islamabad High Court that Ms Ritchie in her application had informed that she had been working with Walkabout Films in collaboration with ISPR and the KPK government on various projects in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie wa working on film projects in collaboration with Inter-Service Public Relation and Khyber Pakhunkhwa government, the ministry of interior told the Islamabad High court here on Saturday.

The ministry said that the US blogger was waiting for complete documents for the formal extension of her business visa for one year which may take a few more days. Therefore the ministry said, she asked for a temporary extension of 30 days in her visa.

“We have extended her stay till August 31st,” said the ministry in a written reply before the court.

“She also attached a letter no.

01/IAAD/2018 dated 27.12.2018 from ISPR saying that Walkabout Films Private Limited is working on various projects in collaboration with ISPR,” said the report pointing out that Cynthia was working with Walkabout Films on some projects.

“She is living here on extended visa and she is waiting for documents for proper one-year visa,” it revealed further.

The court was also informed that she had not been involved in any anti-state activity or illegality.

After hearing arguments from the interior ministry, the court put off further proceedings till next week and sought final arguments on the subject matter.

PPP activist Chaudhary Iftikhar Ahmad had moved the petition challenging stay and purpose of visa of US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie in Pakistan.

Last month, Cynthia accused PPP leaders of serious allegations, especially Rehman Malik of rape and sexual abuse at his official residence during PPP government in 2011.