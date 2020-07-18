UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Blogger Cynthia Is Working On ISPR, KP Govt’s Projects

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 01:32 PM

US blogger Cynthia is working on ISPR, KP govt’s projects

In its report, the interior ministry has informed Islamabad High Court that Ms Ritchie in her application had informed that she had been working with Walkabout Films in collaboration with ISPR and the KPK government on various projects in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie wa working on film projects in collaboration with Inter-Service Public Relation and Khyber Pakhunkhwa government, the ministry of interior told the Islamabad High court here on Saturday.

In its report, the interior ministry informed Islamabad High Court that Ms Ritchie in her application had informed that she had been working with Walkabout Films in collaboration with ISPR and the KPK government on various projects in the country.

The ministry said that the US blogger was waiting for complete documents for the formal extension of her business visa for one year which may take a few more days. Therefore the ministry said, she asked for a temporary extension of 30 days in her visa.

“We have extended her stay till August 31st,” said the ministry in a written reply before the court.

“She also attached a letter no.

01/IAAD/2018 dated 27.12.2018 from ISPR saying that Walkabout Films Private Limited is working on various projects in collaboration with ISPR,” said the report pointing out that Cynthia was working with Walkabout Films on some projects.

“She is living here on extended visa and she is waiting for documents for proper one-year visa,” it revealed further.

The court was also informed that she had not been involved in any anti-state activity or illegality.

After hearing arguments from the interior ministry, the court put off further proceedings till next week and sought final arguments on the subject matter.

PPP activist Chaudhary Iftikhar Ahmad had moved the petition challenging stay and purpose of visa of US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie in Pakistan.

Last month, Cynthia accused PPP leaders of serious allegations, especially Rehman Malik of rape and sexual abuse at his official residence during PPP government in 2011.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior Ministry Film And Movies Business Rehman Malik ISPR Wa May August Visa 2018 Islamabad High Court From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

PM to arrive in Lahore on one-day visit

19 minutes ago

PM says over 250,000 brought back from around the ..

27 minutes ago

“Justice for Kalsoom” becomes top trend on Twi ..

46 minutes ago

Nelson Mandela Int'l Day being observed today

1 hour ago

Fakhar Imam says  no food shortage in country des ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5522 deaths with 261917 cases of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.