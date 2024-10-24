US bolsters TB detection in Sindh with mobile vans, X-ray machines

The United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome on Thursday donated five mobile Tuberculosis (TB) vans and three digital X-ray machines to the Sindh Health Department to enhance TB detection and treatment in remote areas of the province

Receiving the mobile vans and equipment, Minister for Health and Population government of Sindh, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho expressed gratitude for the US government's continued support. "This initiative reflects the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States and aims to strengthen the health system in Sindh," she said.

Blome commended the Sindh Health Department for their dedication to ending TB and emphasized the importance of these mobile units in improving access to quality healthcare services.

"These vans will enable the provincial health department to better serve the most vulnerable communities by providing them with access to lifesaving care," he added.

Blome noted that since the 2022 floods, the US has provided over $74 million in health aid, including TB diagnostic vans and mobile X-ray units, improving tuberculosis diagnosis, treatment, and overall healthcare services for vulnerable communities.

This investment is expected to increase access to TB diagnostic services, strengthen community involvement, improve service delivery, and reduce TB cases in targeted districts. This partnership supports Pakistan's public health goals and the global aim to end TB by 2030.