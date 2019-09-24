US brings Al-Qaeda in the region: Tasneem Aslam

Former spokesperson of ministry of foreign affairs Tasneem Aslam has said that the US visit of prime minister Imran khan is really very important as world wants to hear Imran Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Former spokesperson of ministry of foreign affairs Tasneem Aslam has said that the US visit of prime minister Imran khan is really very important as world wants to hear Imran Khan.She said leaders across the world have gathered in the United Nations and therefore the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to US is really very important.She said US itself brought Al-Qaida in the region.Who brought Daesh in the region, Russia has told, she added.She said Americans have to tell the reality with the passage of time.There are always double standards in the role of America as US only works in its interest, she said.She went on to say that US President Donald Trump has used the rally of Modi for election.She said we don't want to include America in the arbitration process.It is vital to mention here that a day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has met with US President Donald trump.Both leaders have discussed Afghanistan, India and Indian occupied Kashmir issue during their meeting.US President once again offered his arbitration upon Kashmir issue while saying that he stands with his offer and if his offer solves the matter then he is ready for it.

ENDS/ONLLINE/TR/SM===========Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan refutes rumours of his deathIslamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on Tuesday refuted rumours circulating on social media regarding his death.

In a video message shared to the media, Khan said he was alive and healthy.The nuclear scientist expressed his anger over the rumours, saying his enemies were spreading the fake news. He assured his followers across the country that he was in good health.Dr AQ Khan also held up the latest copy of a newspaper to confirm that the video was made today, lest the video also fall victim to social media propaganda."Thanks to the Almighty, I am alive and well.

Enemies are spreading fake news about my death. God willing, I will live on for a few more years," Khan can be seen saying in the video.Dr AQ Khan is considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world's first atomic bomb.