US, Britain should check Indian war hysteria on Kashmir: Punjab Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has called upon the United States , Britain and other world powers to play their role in checking Indian war hysteria and help hapless Kashmiris win right to self-determination.

Addressing Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Laurels of Honor Awards ceremony here on Monday, he said the world powers must take notice that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was laying foundation of war by inhabiting RSS goons in Jammu and Kashmir.

Wife of Governor Punjab Perveen Sarwar, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Faiza Amjad, Winner of Women of the year award Ammara Awais, Doctor Shehla Javed Akram, Syed Hina Babar Ali and a large number of women attended the ceremony.

The governor Punjab said Pakistan was ready to give a befitting reply to India, if war was imposed, adding the world powers could not stay irrelevant to the situation in IOK, otherwise, the dream of a peaceful world would remain a delusion.

Talking to the young women of the country, Sarwar said considering the progress of women in economy and other departments, it looked probable that the women and youth would rule this country in the next quarter of a century.

He said the dream of a strong, progressive and prosper Pakistan could not be achieved without empowering women.

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said it was high time to check Modi's war-hysteria otherwise destruction and chaos was the plight of the region.

He said Narendra Modi was inhabiting RSS goons in Kashmir to turn Muslim majority into a minority and suppress the voice of Kashmiris, which was a direct violation of not only UN resolutions but of fundamental human rights.

He said Pakistan would raise voice against it and expose India in front of the world.

Sarwar said the government was taking revolutionary steps to empower women under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the government would provide every facility to women to progress in every profession.

Later, a 25-member delegation from Kashmir Press club, Mirpur, led by President Sajaad Jaral, Raja Habib Ullah Khan, Zafar Mughal, Altaf Hameed and Hafiz Muhammad Maqsood and others called on Punjab Govenror Ch Muhammad Sarwar.