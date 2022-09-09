US C-17 carrying food & shelter relief goods lands at Nur Khan Air Base

A US C-17 aircraft arrived at PAF Base, Nur Khan on Friday carrying humanitarian aid for the flood affectees of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A US C-17 aircraft arrived at PAF Base, Nur Khan on Friday carrying humanitarian aid for the flood affectees of Pakistan.

The aircraft was received by high ranking officials of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), a news release said.

"The United States will operate several aircraft sorties comprising of life saving humanitarian supplies through an air bridge to Pakistan over the next few days to provide support to the flood affectees," it said.

The humanitarian relief support by the US was aimed at providing succour to the sufferings of flood victims and help Pakistan during this testing time.