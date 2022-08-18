UrduPoint.com

US CENTCOM Commander Acknowledges Pakistan Army's Efforts Against Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 11:20 PM

US CENTCOM Commander acknowledges Pakistan Army's efforts against terrorism

Commander US CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla on Thursday acknowledged Pakistan Army's commendable efforts in fight against terrorism, counter terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Commander US CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla on Thursday acknowledged Pakistan Army's commendable efforts in fight against terrorism, counter terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability.

The US CENTCOM Commander along with delegation visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and had one on one meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation & stability, defence and security cooperation particularly military to military ties were discussed.

The one on one call was followed by delegation level meeting and the Pakistan Army's counter terrorism efforts and significant contributions towards regional peace and stability were discussed.

Moreover, Pakistan-US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

Later, the visiting dignitary also visited Army Museum and took keen interest in various historical enclosures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Exchange ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

Two Villages in Belgorod Region Evacuated Due to F ..

Two Villages in Belgorod Region Evacuated Due to Fire at Ammunition Depot - Gove ..

15 seconds ago
 CAIR urges probe into anti-Muslim attack in US on ..

CAIR urges probe into anti-Muslim attack in US on protestors against India's per ..

16 seconds ago
 56% people infected with Omicron were unaware: Stu ..

56% people infected with Omicron were unaware: Study

17 seconds ago
 Russia Calls Latvian Residence Permit Cancellation ..

Russia Calls Latvian Residence Permit Cancellation Xenophobic

20 seconds ago
 German Industry Suffers From Bureaucracy Impeding ..

German Industry Suffers From Bureaucracy Impeding Transition From Russian Gas -A ..

14 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in road accident

One killed, two injured in road accident

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.