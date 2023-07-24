Open Menu

US CENTCOM Commander Lauds Pakistan Army's Successes In Fight Against Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 11:10 AM

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan Army's successes in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Commander United States (US) CENTCOM, General Michael Erik Kurilla called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and lauded Pakistan Army's successes in the fight against terrorism.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received on Monday said.

Both the dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region.

